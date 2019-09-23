How Acupuncture May Relieve Reliance on Opioids

By Community Health Plan of Washington.

As Washington state continues to battle the opioid epidemic, with 710 opioid-related deaths last year, it is important that patients and providers consider alternative methods that lessen reliance on opioids.

That’s why a local health plan, Community Health Plan of Washington, has announced that it will cover acupuncture for chronic pain for Apple Health (Medicaid) members in Washington age 18 and up.

Acupuncture is a technique for treating certain painful conditions and for producing regional anesthesia by passing long thin needles through the skin to specific points. This practice has shown to have an impact on reducing chronic pain, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.

“Increasing the availability of non-opioid approaches to pain treatment can help to stop addiction before it begins,” said Dr. Paul Sherman, Chief Medical Officer at CHPW.

Other non-opioid approaches to pain management include exercise, physical therapy, chiropractic, mindfulness, stress reduction and massage.

All Apple Health and Integrated Managed Care plan members are eligible for up to six acupuncture sessions with CHPW’s coverage.