DuPont Public Hearing on Land Use Code Definitions

The DuPont City Council will hold a public hearing at its meeting on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at approximately 7:00 pm, at DuPont City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327 on the proposed amendments to DuPont Municipal Code Chapter 25.10-Definitions of the Land Use Code to remove or modify existing definitions for consistency with the 2018 Critical Areas Regulations (PLNG2019-004).

All persons are invited to attend the hearing and provide written or oral testimony regarding the proposal or submit written comments prior to the public hearing to the City Clerk’s Office, or by email to kmuir@dupontwa.gov. For questions on the proposed amendments, contact Jeff Wilson, Community Development Director, at (253) 912-5393 or jwilson@dupontwa.gov. A copy of the draft proposed amendments is available for review on the city’s website or available for inspection at DuPont City Hall.

