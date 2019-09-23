Alzheimer’s conference focuses on healthy meals and alternatives

Today, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Oftentimes, regular or nutritious meals may become a challenge for people with dementia. As cognitive function declines, one may become overwhelmed with too many food choices, forget to eat or have difficulty with eating utensils.

“Food for Thought: Nutrition and Dementia” is the theme of the 2019 Pierce County Alzheimer’s Caregiver Conference, which will be held on Sept. 28 at Bellarmine Preparatory School, located at 2300 S. Washington St. in Tacoma. This free event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is for caregivers, family members and friends of individuals who are experiencing Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Attendees will be provided practical information, tools and support to aid in the care of a loved one.

Participants will have the opportunity to speak with professionals and providers from the South Puget Sound region. Speakers will present on wellness topics that provide attendees with creative ideas and alternatives to help make meal time a pleasant experience, while maintaining the health of their loved ones. Presentation topics include:

Unlocking the Healing Power of Food

Alzheimer’s Focused Menus

Alternative Therapies and Resources

The Art of Alzheimer’s

Dance Happy

Music Mends Minds

“The Washington State Plan to Address Alzheimer’s was issued in 2016,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “One of the goals of the comprehensive plan is to ensure the well-being and safety of people living with dementia and their family caregivers. One of the best ways to accomplish this is by making sure that people are receiving a nourishing diet to maintain their health and support their immune system.”

This free conference is sponsored by Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources in collaboration with the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County. It is free and open to the public. Doors open at 8 a.m. Refreshments will be provided. Tickets are free but must be requested online or by calling 253-798-8787.

For more information about the event call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.