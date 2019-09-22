I-5 expansion continues near JBLM with overnight lane and ramp closures

LAKEWOOD – Travelers who use Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord will see overnight single-lane closures on northbound and southbound I-5 during the week of Sept. 23. The lane closures allow crews to begin installation of noise wall panels.

The lane closures will take place each night, Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Crews are also advancing work on the bridge piers for the second Thorne Lane overpass and continuing to pour the bridge deck on the new Berkeley Street overpass. The new overpasses are part of an effort to widen I-5 through this busy corridor. Some of this work requires overnight ramp closures:

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Travelers are reminded to watch their speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.