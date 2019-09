The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Monday, Sept. 23 (7:00 PM) in the City of Lakewood’s Council Chambers (6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). Access the agenda on the City’s website. Immediately following the Study Session, the council will hold a Special Meeting regarding the acquisition of JBLM North Clear Zone properties. See the special meeting agenda here.

