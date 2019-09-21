Sound Transit seeks volunteers from Pierce County to serve on agency oversight panel

Sound Transit is looking for volunteers to serve on the Citizen Oversight Panel (COP) representing Pierce County. There are currently three positions open on the panel for Pierce County, a geographic area that includes Bonney Lake, Edgewood, DuPont, Fife, Fircrest, Lakewood, Milton, Orting, Puyallup, Ruston, Steilacoom, Sumner Tacoma, and University Place.

The COP was created in 1997 to independently monitor Sound Transit and make sure it meets its commitments to build and operate a regional bus, light rail and commuter rail transit system. Its 15 members represent a variety of interests, professional expertise and experience. The panel meets twice monthly during normal business hours and acts as an independent oversight entity by digging into agency details, asking hard questions, and reporting its findings to the Sound Transit Board of Directors.

Sound Transit actively seeks to include persons from diverse backgrounds and professional areas of expertise to support agency oversight, planning and operations. Persons of color and women are encouraged to apply.

To Apply

Submit a completed application and a resume to John Marchione, Sound Transit Board Chair, 401 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA 98104-2826. To qualify an applicant must:

Be a registered voter within the Sound Transit District and reside and/or work in Pierce County.

Have experience/skills in one or more areas related to the panel’s responsibilities: business and finance management, engineering, large projects construction management, public facilities and services, government processes, and public policy development or review.

Be able to attend meetings twice each month during normal business hours. The panel’s current meeting schedule is the first and third Thursday of every month from 8:30-11:00am.

Appointment Process

Copies of all applications and resumes will be provided to the Sound Transit Board for its review. The Board’s Executive Committee will review and recommend candidates. The Board of Directors will confirm the appointments.