Division Avenue and Stadium Way intersection closes on Sept. 23

Sound Transit’s contractor will install track at the intersection of Division Avenue and Stadium Way, starting as early as Sept. 23. This work will result in closing the Division Ave. and Stadium Way intersection for about four weeks. Traffic can continue to go northbound on Stadium Way to Tacoma Avenue. On Stadium Way from Division Avenue to the 705, crews are installing foundations for Link power poles and preparing to install more rail on Stadium Way. While the Division Ave. and Stadium Way intersection is closed, S. 4th St. will be open to two-way traffic between Broadway and Stadium Way.

At the Division Avenue and J Street intersection, crews are working on underground utilities and will install a temporary bypass near J Street and N. 3rd Street. Near Tacoma General Hospital, crews are installing utilities on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to S. 5th St.

In Hilltop, the contractor continues to install stormwater pipes as well as Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 14th Street to S. 16th Street.

Looking ahead to the week of Sept. 30, the contractor plans to start water line work on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 11th Street to 6th Street and start stormwater work at the intersection of MLK Jr. Way and S. 16th Street.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Stadium Way, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, and S. 15th Street.

When

Week of Sept. 23

Where

Division Avenue and Stadium Way intersection – intersection closed.

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 onramp — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue.

Division Avenue from N. J St. to MLK Jr. Way — westbound lane closure.

N. J St. at Division Avenue – intersection closed.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 3rd St. and S. 5th St. – lane restrictions.

S. 8th Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. L St – street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 14th to S. 16th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.