U.P. Candidate Pro Tem Selection

At its regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 16, Howard Lee was appointed by the City Council to fill Council Position #4 Pro Tem. The position, which represents the entire City of University Place, has been vacant due to Council Member Ken Grassi’s extended absence due to illness.

Howard Lee

?Lee was one of 13 residents who applied for the position, which per state law requires citizens seeking appointment to be registered voters and residents of the City for at least one year prior to the appointment.

Council Member Lee has been active in community service for years, having served as the Public Safety Levy campaign manager as well as the treasurer for the UP Historical Society, UP Veterans Plaza 501c3 and the Metro Parks campaign. He currently serves as a commissioner with the Public Safety Advisory Commission. He has also served on the board of directors for Dance Theatre Northwest and the Tacoma Rifle and Revolver Club and was the event manager for the Teddy Bear Picnic.

Lee is retired from the United States Navy and was a U.S. Merchant Marine. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Michigan University. He has lived with his wife of 54 years, Barbara, in the University Place community for 40 years. They have two adult children who are products of the U.P. School District.