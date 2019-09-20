Training Scheduled for Wookbrook area September 23-25

West Pierce Fire & Rescue, as a part of the Pierce County Hazardous Incidents Team (PCHIT), will be conducting training in the Woodbrook neighborhood of Lakewood September 23-25, 2019. No roads will be impacted, but there will be various Pierce County fire agencies in attendance and therefore, many fire department vehicles.

This regional team responds to hazardous materials incidents throughout Pierce County and training together is crucial for the team to prepare for an actual emergency. PCHIT is comprised of five local fire departments, including West Pierce Fire & Rescue, Graham Fire & Rescue, Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue and East Pierce Fire & Rescue.