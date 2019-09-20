Tacoma Moon Festival set for Sept. 21

The 2019 Tacoma Moon Festival is this Saturday (9/21) from 1:00 to 7:00 PM at the Chinese Reconciliation Park.

This year, we will be welcoming a delegation of 25 members from our sister city of Fuzhou, China, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our sister city relationship!

Please see the event program below.

Designated event parking is available on the north side of N 30th Street (enter via McCarver Street), or park in the Old Town neighborhood and along Ruston Way.

Looking forward to seeing you at the Festival. Please stop by the CRPF Merchandise Booth to taste a great variety of moon cakes!!