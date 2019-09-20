Steilacoom Town Administrator Sept. 20 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – October 1, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – November 18, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – November 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – October 23, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Planning Commission to Accept Input on Short-Term Rental Regulations:

The Town of Steilacoom’s regulations on short-term rentals, such as for Bed and Breakfast Inns, were written before the rise of Airbnb, VRBO and other internet-based rental applications. The Planning Commission will begin taking public input on possible new regulations for these types of rentals at their November meeting.

After gathering information from the public, the Commission will make a recommendation to the Town Council on new regulations. You may provide input in person at the Commission meeting, or by submitting comments in writing to Town Planner Doug Fortner at 1030 Roe Street, or by email at doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

The Commission will meet November 18 in Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, at 6:30 PM.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Coffee with A Cop:

September 30, 2019 from 1 PM to 3 PM – Coffee Cabin – 215 Wilkes Street, Steilacoom, Washington, 98388.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed a large tree that fell on Rigney Road; vactored catch basins and replaced filter cartridges in storm water facilities; assisted the water crew with a main leak on Montgomery Street; swept and blew streets; and performed other maintenance activities.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor is concentrating on adjusting manholes and catch basins and clearing and grubbing road edges in preparation for curbs between Hewitt Drive and Farwest Drive. This work will continue into next week. While there will not be road closures in this area, drivers can expect flaggers and traffic delays.

The Town of Steilacoom has re-opened Steilacoom Boulevard through the “Tunnel of Trees.” The scope of this phase of the overall project included a multimodal link from the east to west side of Town, provided safe sidewalks on both sides of the road, added designated bike lanes through this section, resurfaced the road, enhanced storm drainage, and provided improvements to stabilize the hill-side.

The Town completed this phase of the project according to the overall plan. Public comments concerning tree preservation were taken into account as part of the overall design. An arborist was intimately involved during all phases of the design and construction.

The project (both Phase 1 and Phase 2) utilized a combination of funding sources including $1.561 million of federal dollars received from Puget Sound Regional Council – (PSRC), local funds in the amount of $1.279 million and $472,395 from the WA Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) which was used for the sidewalks.

Thank you to Steilacoom citizens for their patience!

Project emphasis has now shifted to Phase 2 with work between Hewitt Drive and Farwest Drive.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued to work with the contractor on Steilacoom Boulevard to reroute street light conductors and provide temporary street lighting during construction; pulled wire into new conduits on Roe Street at Worthington Street or the new three lot development; assisted the water department with the leak on Montgomery Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to a leak on Montgomery Street; repaired a water main break on the 2600 block of Cincinnati Street; continued manhole maintenance; restocked gravel, pipe, and other repair parts; and performed other water and sewer systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on winterizing various irrigation repairs in area parks; building maintenance at the Community Center; and performed other grounds and facilities’ maintenance.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

October 11 – Patrick Hughes, The Story of the Buffalo Soldier.

November 8 – Tames Allen, From the Streets of Shakespeare to the Court of Elizabeth.

December 13: David Buerge, Who Was Chief Seattle?