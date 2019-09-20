Sounder Seahawks game day trains will run Sunday

Seattle Seahawks fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Seahawks 1:25 p.m. game Sunday, September 22 against the New Orleans Saints.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from CenturyLink Field.

Inbound Sounder trains from the south depart Lakewood at 10:05 and 10:46 a.m., and from Sumner at 10:53 a.m. The first train leaving Lakewood is an express service that stops in South Tacoma, Tacoma and Puyallup before continuing directly to Seattle, where it arrives at King Street Station at 11:12 a.m. The second train departs Sumner at 10:53 a.m. with stops in Auburn, Kent and Tukwila before reaching Seattle at 11:37 a.m. A third train leaves Lakewood at 10:46 and stops at all south line Sounder stations before arriving at King Street Station at 12:02 p.m.

Returns trains for the south line depart King Street Station 10, 20 and 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Inbound trains from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 10:20 and 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:19 and 11:44 a.m.

Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 16 stations including the University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip:

Riders using an Orca card should remember to tap on and off at Sounder and Link stations.

Free parking is available at all Sounder stations, as well as Angle Lake and Tukwila International Boulevard Link light rail stations.

CenturyLink Stadium does not allow bags larger than 4.5×6.5,” so large purses should be left at home. A 1-gallon plastic freezer bag, 12x6x12” clear plastic bag or no bag at all will help get you through security faster.