Reminder: New auxiliary lane opens and six-week lane closure on southbound I-5 begins Saturday

TACOMA – Overnight tonight, Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor Skanska will close up to three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 and the southbound I-5 exit to 56th Street as part of the work to open a new southbound I-5 auxiliary lane from South 38th Street to South 56th Street. The new lane will give South 38th Street travelers a dedicated lane to merge onto southbound I-5.

On Saturday morning, Sept. 21, crews will close the far left lane of southbound I-5 from South 38th Street to South 56th Street. This closure creates a median work zone allowing crews to construct two HOV sign structures, one of the final steps towards opening HOV connections between I-5 and SR 16. The left lane closure will be in place, around-the-clock, for approximately six weeks or until the work is finished.

During this work, southbound I-5 past the Tacoma Mall will have three general purpose lanes open, plus the new auxiliary lane. The collector/distributor ramp at South 56th Street will become a temporary through lane. Drivers can expect to see delays in this area during regular commute hours.

Friday, Sept. 20

Southbound I-5 exit to South 56th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

South 38th Street onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Three lanes of southbound I-5 will close from South 38th Street to South 56th Street. Lane closures will begin at 11:59 p.m., with all lanes open at 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

For the week of Sept. 23, drivers will see single lane closures on northbound and southbound I-5 during overnight hours from South 38th Street to South 56th Street, and up to two lanes closed on northbound I-5 from Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road. The following ramp closures will also occur:

Monday, Sept. 23

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit 132 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Bay Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Bay Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Sept. 26

27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Bay Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Sept. 27

Northbound I-5 exit 132 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

This work is part of a project that builds connecting HOV lanes between I-5 and SR 16, and a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. Some work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled. Travelers are reminded to please continue to watch their speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.