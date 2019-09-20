Pierce Transit to Implement Improved Service, Route Efficiencies Sunday, Sept. 22

Pierce Transit will make improvements to most of its routes and implement efficiencies that will allow for 46 additional trips starting Sunday, Sept. 22. Here are some of the key changes that will benefit customers:

Route run times have been adjusted to mirror what we're seeing on the road. The new schedules are updated to reflect the latest traffic loads and other impacts, which will help the bus arrive on time more often.

We're implementing efficiencies to add trips. For example, we are turning some empty "back to base" trips into passenger-carrying trips, giving us the ability to offer additional trips at little to no cost. Starting Sept. 22, customers will have 46 new trip options: 14 on weekdays, 12 on Saturdays and 20 on Sundays.

The JBLM Connector is made permanent. Pierce Transit's on-demand service with seven boarding locations between the Lakewood Transit Center and the McChord Commissary becomes a permanent service. The Connector operates Monday through Friday from 7 to 9:30 a.m. and 3 to 6:30 p.m. There is no charge for this service and riders must have an approved Department of Defense ID to board.

Pierce Transit’s on-demand service with seven boarding locations between the Lakewood Transit Center and the McChord Commissary becomes a permanent service. The Connector operates Monday through Friday from 7 to 9:30 a.m. and 3 to 6:30 p.m. There is no charge for this service and riders must have an approved Department of Defense ID to board. Changes are coming to Route 63. Route 63 is extended to reach The Center at Norpoint and riders will have three new weekday trip options: One departing 45th Street NE and Nassau Ave. NE at 9:08 a.m., and trips departing 10th Ave. and Commerce St. in downtown Tacoma at 1:50 p.m. and 3 p.m. The portion of King County Metro Route 903 that had been serving NE Tacoma will no longer be operating. Route 63 will still intersect with Route 903 near the Pierce/King County line, giving riders the opportunity to transfer and make connections to other destinations.

For information about these and other changes coming to Pierce Transit routes starting Sept. 22, visit PierceTransit.org/ServiceChange. The Pierce Transit Routes and Schedules book that goes into effect Sept. 22 can also be accessed at that link.