Put on your dancing shoes, and come to the Lakewood Elks on Saturday evening, for an old fashioned sock hop. Our kitchen and bar will be open.

Come join in the fun! Remember all our proceeds goes to charity, so come out and help us!

Lakewood Elks is located at 6313 75th St. W., Lakewood, WA.