Business Showcase: New Gangnam BBQ

From new décor to changing menu offerings, Gangnam BBQ owner Jesse Jin is committed to making his Korean barbecue restaurant stand out from the rest.

“I always try to find new items,” Jin said from a private dining room at his restaurant located at 9104 South Tacoma Way at the northern end of the city’s International District.

A former sushi chef who lived in Los Angeles, Jin has a hands-on, food-focused management style. He collaborates closely with his chef at Gangnam, always looking to balance traditional with original.

