A Cappella Musical Phenomenon Naturally 7 coming to Tacoma

Tacoma Arts Live presents the a cappella musical phenomenon Naturally 7 at Tacoma’s historic Rialto Theater on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now.

The band is comprised of seven members who use their voices as their natural instruments. Not only do they sing, but they serve as their own backing instruments from drums, bass, guitars, horns, flutes, and event turntables. Their hyper-vocal capabilities create a wonderful balance of harmony.

Each band member has his preferred style or favorite songs, and together they interpret them all. Naturally 7’s repertoire is a mix of cover songs and their own compositions ranging from genres of R&B and pop songs to gospel and rock to 17th century baroque.

Having met in school and gospel choir, the vocalists quickly discovered that they were doing more than just singing songs. Now, they have been performing together for more twenty years. In 2008, they were discovered and beloved by Michael Bublé and since joined him on three of his worldwide tours. Naturally 7 has also participated in CBS’s new format show, “The World’s Best,” which aired in February 2019.

The Boston Globe rants, “To call them an a cappella group would be a gross understatement…It was like a striking optical illusion, only aural.” The band’s rendition of Phil Collin’s “Feel It in the Air Tonight” went viral on YouTube and now has over six million views.

Tickets to Naturally 7 are $29, $39, and $49 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, or visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.