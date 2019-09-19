The Town of Steilacoom Reopens Steilacoom Boulevard through the Tunnel of Trees

The Town of Steilacoom has re-opened Steilacoom Boulevard through the “Tunnel of Trees.” The scope of this phase of the overall project included a multimodal link from the east to west side of Town, provided safe sidewalks on both sides of the road, added designated bike lanes through this section, resurfaced the road, enhanced storm drainage, and provided improvements to stabilize the hill-side.

Newly upgraded Tunnel of Trees leads Steilacoom Blvd drivers into Steilacoom.

The Town completed this phase of the project according to the overall plan. Public comments concerning tree preservation were taken into account as part of the overall design. An arborist was intimately involved during all phases of the design and construction.

The project (both Phase 1 and Phase 2) utilized a combination of funding sources including $1.561 million of federal dollars received from Puget Sound Regional Council – (PSRC), local funds in the amount of $1.279 million and $472,395 from the WA Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) which was used for the sidewalks.

Thank you to Steilacoom citizens for their patience!

Project emphasis has now shifted to Phase 2 with work between Hewitt Drive and Farwest Drive.