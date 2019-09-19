STEAM activities to build the next generation of innovators

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Technology is growing at a fast pace and the younger generation needs strong STEAM skills science, technology, engineering, art and math to keep up with it. Learn the skills needed to solve problems, gather data and evaluate conditions with free STEAM activities from the Pierce County Library System.

According to the U. S. Department of Commerce, STEAM occupations are growing at a rate of 17%, while other occupations are growing at 10%. In order to prepare tomorrow’s innovators in this growing industry, they need to learn STEAM skills beyond what was taught in the past.

“Science and technology are part of every aspect of our lives,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Developments in these areas are important to society and the economy. Creating fun ways for kids to learn STEAM-related skills may put them on a track to a future career in the high-demand STEAM field.”

Upcoming events include:

Code Club: Strawbees Robot Race

Create a robot racer using Strawbees and race to cross the finish line first. Perfect for elementary and middle schoolers. Registration required at www.piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Thursday, Sept. 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup.

Bee-Bots, Blocks and More! Preschool STEAM Exploration

Learn early math concepts through play! Recommended for children ages 2-6 with a caregiver.

Friday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Additionally, 3D printers will be on display at the Lakewood Pierce County Libraries during October and November. Visitors can see the printer in action and design an object to be printed.

For students whose STEAM interests have been sparked, the Library has additional books and materials and Science-to-Go backpacks to keep them learning.

The Pierce County Library Foundations sponsors all of the Library’s STEAM activities.

Learn more about science, technology, engineering, art and math at stem.pcls.us.