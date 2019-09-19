Miss the Council Candidate’s Forum? Watch it on UPTV

In case you were unable to attend the U.P. City Council Candidates’ Forum at Curtis High School on Sept. 12, you can now watch it within the City of University Place on Click! Channel 12 or Comcast Channel 21. You can also view it on the City’s YouTube channel.

The forum included candidates Kent Keel and Betsy Tainer, who are vying for Position #2 and Stan Flemming and Edward Wood who are running for Position #6. Caroline Belleci also participated and is running for Position #7. Rebecca Clark, the other candidate running for Position #7, was unable to attend the event, which was moderated by the League of Women Voters.

You can watch the U.P. candidates state their positions during the second hour of the replay, which begins with a candidates’ forum for those running for positions on the Clover Park School District board. The forum replay will be air on UPTV at the following times:

Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tuesday and Friday at 4 p.m.

Wednesday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Sunday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

As a reminder, Election Day this year is Nov. 5, 2019.