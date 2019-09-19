Lakewood 2019/2020 budget receives award

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently awarded the city of Lakewood with its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the city’s 2019-2020 Biennial Budget.

The award represents a significant achievement and reflects the commitment of the city to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

In order to receive this award the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the city’s budget serves as:

a policy document;

a financial plan;

an operations guide; and

a communications device

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and then 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.

The GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program is the only national awards program in governmental budget.