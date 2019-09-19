Kiwanis Club of Clover Park presents $70,000 to Lakewood City Council

At its regular meeting Monday night the Lakewood City Council found itself on the receiving end of recognition.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park presented the council with a check for $70,000 to build and install a new playground at Kiwanis Park off Bridgeport Way and Fairlawn Road SW.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park pose with the Lakewood City Council at its Sept. 16, 2019 meeting after presenting the council with a check for $70,000 to install a new playground at Kiwanis Park in Lakewood.

The club’s membership selected the park that bears its name to be the recipient of funds raised for a signature project: a new, safe play structure at the park. The group set out to raise $60,000 for the project, but the response was so strong members exceeded that goal by $10,000.

The city will prepare the site for installation, including providing the wood chips needed to cover the ground once installation is complete.

This is an exciting project for the civic organization and the city.

Next up is installation of the equipment. The Kiwanis Club is seeking volunteers to help with that effort on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Playground experts will be on hand to direct volunteers, but it is estimated at least 90 people are necessary to get the work done. There are two shifts available — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 12 to 5 p.m. Free lunch will be provided to all who help.

Contact Bart Dalton, volunteer coordinator with the Clover Park Kiwanis Club to sign up as an individual or a group to help Sept. 28, 2019. He can be reached at his Edward Jones office: 253-581-3863.

You can also email club president Rachel Adler or call 253-983-4564 to sign up.