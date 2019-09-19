Humana Hosts Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony in Tacoma, Wash.

Submitted by Humana.

When Vietnam veterans returned to the United States after the war, they did not receive the same warm welcome many other veterans were greeted with. To remedy that, theVietnam War Commemoration was established by the President and Congress in 2012.

The program commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and aims to thank and honor Vietnam veterans. Humana, a leading health and well-being company, is a Commemorative Partner of the program.

To support and salute Vietnam veterans, Humana honored Vietnam War-era veterans of Vietnamese descent with a pinning ceremony held at the Seattle Insurance Group office on Saturday, Sept. 14 in Tacoma, Wash.

More than 37 people attended the event and more than 25 Vietnamese-American Vietnam veterans were presented with Vietnam War Commemoration lapel pins. Those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, were invited up to be pinned. Many of those honored were prisoners of war that were either captured during the war, or forced into “re-education” camps after the war was over.

Speakers at the event included Paul Herrera, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) State Surgeon General.

The Humana-sponsored ceremony served as a “welcome home,” publicly acknowledging the military service and sacrifices made by these veterans, and their families, during the Vietnam War. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 9 million Americans served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War; approximately 7 million are living today.

To reach the large numbers of Vietnam veterans, the Vietnam War Commemoration has enlisted the assistance of many thousands of Commemorative Partner organizations at the local, state and national levels to conduct pinning events and activities that recognize Vietnam veterans and their families in their local communities.

As a Commemorative Partner, Humana has been hosting pinning ceremonies across the country. Humana has a longstanding relationship with the military and is committed to the well-being of all veterans. As a longtime partner to the Department of Defense’s TRICARE program, Humana currently administers health benefits for close to 6 million active duty military and retirees as well as their families across 32 states. Through its Veterans Hiring Initiative, Humana has hired more than 4,400 veterans or spouses of veterans since 2011.

To find a pinning event near you, visit www.vietnamwar50th.com.