Colonial Plaza grand opening

Hundreds of community members joined us Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) to celebrate the opening of the Colonial Plaza.

We had live music from the band “Baking with Julia”, food trucks, a night market, hula hoops for kids and classic cars on display.

The plaza was “officially” opened with the cutting of the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce Blue Ribbon cutting, which included attendees like Lt. Gen. William Harrison, the first Mayor of Lakewood and a founding member of the city; former councilwoman Andie Gernon, also a founding member of the city and the city council; Congressman Denny Heck; state Sen. Steve Conway; state Rep. Melanie Morgan; Pierce County Council Chairman Doug Richardson; Lakewood City Council members Marie Barth, Paul Bocchi, Mike Brandstetter and John Simpson; Lakewood Chamber president Linda Smith and chamber members and many others.

Deputy Mayor Jason Whalen emceed the event, thanking state legislators for their help securing funding for the project, which redesigned Motor Avenue into a festival street. The city was also recognized by the state Transportation Improvement Board with a plaque for the completion of the project.

We’re thankful for everyone who joined us Saturday to celebrate and can’t wait to see continued events at this location that bring the community together.

To see a full photo gallery visit the city’s Facebook page.