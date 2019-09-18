Susanne Bacon Reads at Lakewood Pierce County Library

Would you like to travel to Germany with me? Not physically, of course, but to mind-travel while listening to a couple of chapters from my brand-new book “Home from Home”? Some of you might know that the chapters were originally published as a weekly column in The Suburban Times in Lakewood. And you might already know that the essays compare my former home, Germany, with my new one, the United States. Would you like to know what Germany is like? Or maybe you are of German heritage and like to reminisce a bit …

Explore the similarities and differences between living in the US and in Germany in an entertaining Lakewood Library event!

From food to pastimes, nature, and holidays, “Home from Home” describes what shapes a German US immigrant’s everyday life. Or at least mine. Because this book doesn’t intend to be an advisory for people who intend to emigrate or a general guidebook. Avoiding any controversial topics (aren’t there enough of those in the world already?!), the collection has turned out to be a love declaration to two nations that might be more similar to each other than you would believe.

Local author Susanne Bacon will discuss her brand-new book with you!

Of course, I will sign your personal copy of my book. Also, you are more than welcome to ask me questions. I will bring along copies of “Home from Home” as well as a few copies of its German version “In der Fremde daheim” – in case somebody with German roots would like to get a taste of reading in their mother tongue. Also, I will bring some fun German door prizes. So, join me at the Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Rd. SW (off Gravelly Lake Rd.), in Lakewood on Monday, September 23, from 7:00 p.m. through approximately 8:30 p.m. I’m pretty sure we’ll have some good fun!