Southbound Stadium Way closes between 4th St. and the 705 on-ramp

Sound Transit’s contractor will build the foundations for Link power poles on the west side of Stadium Way from S. 4th Street to the 705 on-ramp. They started on September 16.

On Stadium Way from Division Ave. to S. 4th Street, the contractor continues to install track and build foundations for the power poles. With crews working in several places along Stadium Way, southbound Stadium Way is closed from Broadway to the 705 on-ramp. The southbound Stadium Way lane closure is expected to last several months – at least through the end of 2019. Please follow detour routes on Broadway, St. Helens and Tacoma Avenue, and consider alternate routes to access downtown and/or the 705. To access parking garages and driveways on Stadium Way, please travel north on Commerce Street or north on Stadium Way from the 705 off-ramp.

At the Division Avenue and N. J Street intersection, crews are working on underground utilities and will install a temporary bypass near J Street and N. 3rd Street. Near Tacoma General Hospital, crews are installing utilities on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to S. 5th St.

In Hilltop, the contractor continues utility work on S. 8th Street between the alley and S. L Street. In addition, crews continue to install a new water line as well as Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 14th Street to S. 16th Street.

On Commerce Street, crews will build foundations for Link power poles between 7th Street and 9th Street.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to close the Stadium Way and Division Avenue intersection to install track in this intersection, as soon as Monday, September 23. In addition, Tacoma Water crews will move to Martin Luther King Jr. Way between 16th and 18th Street to connect customers to the new water line, starting next week.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Stadium Way, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, S. 15th Street, and Commerce Street.

When

Week of September 16

Where

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 on-ramp – southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Broadway, St. Helens, and Tacoma Avenue. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue.

Division Avenue and N. J St. intersection – street closure. N. J St. is closed.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 3rd St. and S. 5th St. – lane restrictions.

S. 8th Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. L St – street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from s. 14th to S. 16th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

Commerce Street between 7th St. and 9th St. – lane restrictions.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.