Planning Commission’s vote on four community plans postponed until housing market study completed

The Pierce County Planning Commission has postponed its November vote on four community plan updates so a housing market study that analyzes the impacts of focusing growth on several major transportation corridors in central Pierce County can be completed.

The commission will continue to hold study sessions this fall to discuss updates to the Frederickson, Mid-County, Parkland-Spanaway-Midland and South Hill community plans.

These plans provide direction on how growth and development will occur. The plans address topics such as zoning, transportation, the look and feel of the community, and access to services and amenities.

Using community feedback gathered over the last few years, Pierce County and the Land Use Advisory Commissions for the four areas have drafted updates to the plans and development regulations.

Study on Centers and Corridors proposal

The updates include a proposal to focus growth along Pacific Avenue/State Route 7, Meridian/State Route 161, 176th Street East, 112th Street East and Canyon Road East.

These areas would be zoned as a Center or Corridor. Centers would be central gathering places for the community where people can live, work and access services, while Corridors would be areas for residential, commercial and employment uses designed to connect people to Centers.

Following feedback from the public and stakeholders about potential impacts of the proposal, Pierce County will select a consultant to complete a housing market study on the proposed changes.

A timeline for this study will be established once a consultant is selected.

Final vote postponed

The commission was scheduled to make its final recommendation on the plans, associated development regulations, and amendments to the Pierce County Comprehensive Plan at public meetings on Nov. 6 and 7.

The meetings have been postponed so the commission can review and discuss the results of the study once it is completed. New meeting dates will be announced once they are scheduled.

Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate to view a meeting calendar, sign up for meeting updates and view an online open house that provides an overview of the proposed changes.

The commission’s final recommendations will be submitted to the Pierce County Council. The council will then consider the proposed changes for each plan and determine whether to adopt them.

Upcoming study sessions

The Planning Commission will continue to hold study sessions this fall on the community plan updates. The meetings will be held at the Pierce County Annex, 2401 S. 35th St. in Tacoma.

At a study session on Sept. 10, the commission adjusted the schedule as follows:

9:30 a.m. Sept. 24*: Utilities, design, and miscellaneous topics

1-3 p.m. Oct. 8: Transportation and impacts to emergency services

9:30 a.m. Oct. 22*: South Hill Community Plan

1-3 p.m. Nov. 6: Mid-County Community Plan

1-3 p.m. Nov. 7: Frederickson Community Plan

1-3 p.m. Nov. 19: Parkland-Spanaway-Midland Communities Plan

*The Sept. 24 and Oct. 22 dates are regular meetings of the commission. Normal business may be conducted at the start of the meetings before the study session begins.

These study sessions are open to the public, although public testimony will not be accepted. Written comment can be submitted via email to CommunityPlans@piercecountywa.gov until a week before the commission’s final recommendation meeting.

Learn more

To learn more about the proposed updates, community members can call the Community Plans Hotline at 253-798-2799, email CommunityPlans@piercecountywa.gov, or send a letter to Pierce County Planning and Public Works, Attn: Long Range Planning, 2401 S. 35th St., Suite 2, Tacoma, WA 98409.