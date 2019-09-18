Grants available for great ideas that will increase transit ridership in Pierce County

Pierce Transit is offering small grants to groups and organizations – typically up to $1,000 – to come up with and complete a project that will increase bus ridership in Pierce County. Projects might address things such as making it easier to walk or bicycle to the bus, helping people connect better to transit services, a unique marketing or education campaign, or any other project that would lead directly to increasing rides on the bus system and/or improve access to bus service.

Preferred projects will be those with significant involvement by community members who are affected by barriers to bus service, projects that enhance peoples’ mobility, those that improve the safety and accessibility of transit, or those that increase trips and result in in improved health, costs savings, reduced gasoline consumption, a reduced carbon footprint or and/or enhanced personal opportunities.

Pierce Transit will consider proposals from groups, agencies and organizations, and is looking for specific projects, so there must be a deliverable. Projects not eligible include the direct subsidy of bus passes; direct subsidy of community organizations’ existing services; projects identified with political parties; projects sponsored by for-profit organizations; general contributions to capital campaigns; or construction projects or real estate acquisitions.

The deadline to apply for a grant is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. All grant awards will be made by the end of 2019. There is a total of $10,000 available for this program. Representatives from Pierce Transit and the agency’s community advisory group will evaluate the applications and award the grants.

For more information and to apply, visit PierceTransit.org/CommunityMicroGrantProgram