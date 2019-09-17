Partners for Parks thanks their supporters

Submitted by Partners for Parks.

A HUGE thank you to all who attended the first annual Barn Bingo on September 6 Your generosity enabled Partners for Parks to host a very successful inaugural Bingo event. Over 200 guests mixed and mingled, played bingo and learned more about our vision to restore a historic barn at Fort Steilacoom Park. A good time was had by all!

We’re so grateful for your support. We hope to continue this event and many other fund raising activities over the next few years to generate support for this important community project.

Thanks again for helping to improve Lakewood area parks for kids and families. You are helping to create a healthy and vibrant community.