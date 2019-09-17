PARK(ing) Day 2019: Providing temporary public open space… one parking spot at a time

An international day of turning passive urban parking stalls into active mini-parks filled with people, plants, music, art, and games comes to downtown Tacoma on Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local businesses, organizations, and residents will showcase their creativity by transforming more than 30 park(ing) spaces into interactive parklets along Pacific Ave. between S. 7th St. & S. 13th St. This international event, in its tenth year in Tacoma, calls attention to the need for more urban open space and challenges people to rethink the way they use their streets. Tacoma’s PARK(ing) Day, organized by Downtown On the Go, is sponsored by BLRB Architects andMetro Parks Tacoma.

2019 Highlights

PARK(ing) Day Passport: Maps and passports will be available at all of the parklets. By visiting five or more parklets and turning in the completed passport, visitors will be entered into a drawing for downtown gift certificates and prize baskets.

Food Trucks: Event food trucks will be located on Pacific Ave. between S. 11th St. & S. 12th St.

People’s Choice Award: Vote for your favorite parklet at the event or online on the DOTG Facebook page. The winner of the “People’s Choice” Award will receive a $100 gift certificate to the downtown business of their choice.

For more information on Tacoma’s PARK(ing) Day visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (#parkingday).