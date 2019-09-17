Living Life Knowing Why

Submitted by Fred Willis.

God gave me three great gifts- life, a place to live it, and reason, that I might live it well.

Reason accepts all the product of my senses. One such product was the wreck of a sleek passenger train driven too fast. The cars piled in a heap as they destroyed their overpass and rained destruction on the busy freeway traffic below. Four killed. Many hurt. The investigators will determine why and the courts will assess blame. Life will go on.

I reasoned some about this and it came clear to me that this was a tragedy never meant to happen.

First thought. The idea to run a high speed passenger train through suburban Pierce County was disclosed and discussed publicly many months before the wreck. It received negative comments from people and cities. It was mentioned that the proposed track was unsafe. It passed through numerous neighborhoods and crossed streets all at risk to the general public. Letters were written from cities to government agencies. Considering all this risk , the plan obviously would require serious security planning.

Second thought. The plan involved not only city, county and state government but also federal government because the trains used were subject to national transportation rules.

Third Thought. Considering the broad scope of the venture, it seems only logical that the controlling voice would be that of the one overseeing the entire combination of passengers, train, cities, freeways, counties and the state. It appears that voice would have been that of the Governor. Not once did he announce “No passenger will traverse that track without my approval”.

Final Thought. It seems to me what we have here is a lack of leadership.