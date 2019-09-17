Emergency Food Network topic of Sept. 19 Lakewood United Meeting

September 19, 2019 “Emergency Food Network” – Michelle Douglas, Chief Executive Officer (Steve – MC) For donation, please bring peanut butter; canned fruits and vegetables; canned tuna, chicken or salmon; baby food in jars.

The Lakewood United group meets at 7:00 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

September 26, 2019 “Bike Cops” – Lakewood Police Department Lieutenant Jeff Alwine (Karen – MC) An interesting article on Lakewood’s Bike Cops is in the Suburban Times: thesubtimes.com/2019/03/21/westside-story-lakewood-police-bike-patrol/

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2019, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski or Steve Smith.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, October 18, 2019 (3rd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.