ATI Physical Therapy Ribbon Cutting in U.P.

ATI Physical Therapy is open and ready to help you reach your goals at its University Place location (3816 Bridgeport Way W). On Sept. 19 at 4:30 pm, the City of University Place will hold a ribbon cutting to officially welcome ATI to the community.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
ATI Physical Therapy is open and ready to help you reach your goals at its University Place location (3816 Bridgeport Way W). On Sept. 19 at 4:30 pm, the City of University Place will hold a ribbon cutting to officially welcome ATI to the community.
Leave a Reply