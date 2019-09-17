The Suburban Times

ATI Physical Therapy Ribbon Cutting in U.P.

ATI Physical Therapy is open and ready to help you reach your goals at its University Place location (3816 Bridgeport Way W). On Sept. 19 at 4:30 pm, the City of University Place will hold a ribbon cutting to officially welcome ATI to the community.

