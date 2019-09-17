80 Never Looked so Good

The Little Church on the Prairie, Lakewood, WA, celebrates its 80th anniversary this year.

The structure itself was built in 1920 and functioned as a combination grocery and hardware store for 17 years.

In 1937, Norton Clapp bought several hundred acres in Lakewood to build a shopping center, later named Lakewood Community Center, but the plan didn’t include the store which has become run down.

Mary Clapp was the main force in transforming the abandoned building into a church. It officially opened as The Little Church on the Prairie on September 18th, 1939.

The Little Church has continually served, with a Big Heart, the community for the past 80 years.

Sunday services are at 9am in the original sanctuary and 11am in its newer off campus ministry at Harrison Prep.

Come see for yourself what has kept The Little Church on the Prairie going strong for 80 years!