Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 17 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of September 3, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #112100- #112106 in the amount of $234,608.09
- Approval of Claims Checks #112113 – #112191 in the amount of $841,536.14 and Manual Check #112108 in the amount of $500.00
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- Steilacoom Blvd. Improvements Project, Change Order #5, ACI Inc. (AB 2942) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
