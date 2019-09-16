The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 17 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of September 3, 2019
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #112100- #112106 in the amount of $234,608.09
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #112113 – #112191 in the amount of $841,536.14 and Manual Check #112108 in the amount of $500.00
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. New Items
    1. Steilacoom Blvd. Improvements Project, Change Order #5, ACI Inc. (AB 2942) (*)
  6. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

