Soar to the top of the class with Tools for Students

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – As classes return, Pierce County Library System is here to help with books and materials, online e-sources and live tutors. From reports and science projects to class debates and learning new languages, Pierce County Library’s Tools for Students provides the help students need to succeed.
“Parents must be asking where were these services when I was a student—especially that online help when just maybe you put off an assignment until midnight!” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Having 24/7 access to credible sources gives students the in-depth information to help them be more efficient with their time and earn better grades.”
The following online homework resources give students credible and easy to navigate information:
- HelpNow: Speak with professional real-time, online tutors and get expert help on essays to calculus.
- Gale Virtual Reference Library: Access hundreds of full-text electronic books covering a wide range of subjects from biography and business to law and literature.
- Gale Biography in Context: Review brief biographies with links to articles in newspapers, magazines and websites.
- Culture Grams: Explore the cultures of hundreds of countries, provinces and states, including famous people and recipes.
- Gale Opposing Viewpoints in Context: Compare opinions, articles and reference materials about controversial topics.
- Science Online from Infobase: Discover experiments, videos, biographies and science research.
- Pronunciator: Learn nearly 90 languages.
- SIRS Discoverer: Access research for middle and elementary students incorporating articles from 1,400+ publications and selected topic websites.
Parents and teachers may also find booklists for every grade and accelerated reader lists to help improve student-reading levels.
Find these and other learning resources at tools.pcls.us.
