Soar to the top of the class with Tools for Students

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – As classes return, Pierce County Library System is here to help with books and materials, online e-sources and live tutors. From reports and science projects to class debates and learning new languages, Pierce County Library’s Tools for Students provides the help students need to succeed.

“Parents must be asking where were these services when I was a student—especially that online help when just maybe you put off an assignment until midnight!” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Having 24/7 access to credible sources gives students the in-depth information to help them be more efficient with their time and earn better grades.”

The following online homework resources give students credible and easy to navigate information:

Parents and teachers may also find booklists for every grade and accelerated reader lists to help improve student-reading levels.

Find these and other learning resources at tools.pcls.us.