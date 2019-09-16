Pierce County Trails Conference — Thursday, October 17, 2019

Submitted by ForeverGreen Trails.

ForeverGreen Trails, a local nonprofit organization is holding its annual Pierce County Trails Conference on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 from 4PM to 8:30PM at the Environmental Services Building, located at 9850 64th St W, University Place, WA 98467 (by Chambers Creek Regional Park).

“The conference is the premier gathering of trail users, supporters, advocates, designers, and builders in our region and this year’s theme is ‘Sustainability & Stewardship’. In addition to the expert panels covering topics such as Trail Safety & Sustainability and Youth Involvement, we are excited to have noted guidebook author Craig Romano as our keynote speaker this year,” said Larry Leveen, Project and Communications Coordinator of ForeverGreen.

“Craig will be debuting his book on urban trails in and around Tacoma and will have copies of it to sign.” Trail project updates from all over the county will be shared at the conference as well as best practice trail outreach resources for municipalities and advocates. As usual, ForeverGreen will offer a pre-conference guided walk and bike ride at 2:30PM leaving from the front of the venue. “The conference is a crucial opportunity for networking and sharing ideas and information about trail planning, construction, and promotion,” according to Jane Moore, Executive Director of ForeverGreen. “It’s relevant for anyone interested in outdoor activity and the health, mobility and economic benefits of trails.”

Conference registration costs $35 and includes dinner as well as access to a silent auction. The conference is co-sponsored by the Puyallup Watershed Initiative, MetroParks Tacoma, Pierce County Parks and Recreation and Planning & Public Works Departments as well as the Tacoma Washington Bicycle Club. Further event and registration details can be accessed at www.forevergreentrails.org.