Pierce County Medical Examiner announces retirement

Dr. Thomas Clark announced today he is retiring from his position as Pierce County’s Chief Medical Examiner.

Pierce County will immediately begin recruiting for this important and challenging position, which is expected to take months to fill. Dr. Clark will provide project support – including testing and implementing a new forensic data base system designed to improve workflow – to assist with the transition until his retirement at the end of next year.

“Dr. Clark has served in a difficult and demanding role for many years,” said Carol Mitchell, Senior Counsel for Justice Services. “Forensic pathology is a critically important function that almost none of us could perform, and I’m grateful for the decade he has given to the residents of Pierce County.”

She also expressed appreciation for the staff of the Medical Examiner’s office. “Our staff engages in stressful and complex work and is surrounded by death and loss on a constant basis.”

Mitchell will provide onsite management and support to the Medical Examiner’s staff during this period of transition.

An independent investigation into complaints raised by employees of the Medical Examiner’s Office is still underway. Clark’s retirement announcement does not impact this investigation.