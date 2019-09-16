Good Wok & Teriyaki Restaurant Review – University Place

We had to read the writing on the wall. My buddy Jim picked me up for lunch. I knew he had a tennis match at 1:15, so our lunch spots were reduced to places we could reach and still enjoy a leisurely meal. We chose the Good Wok & Teriyaki on Bridgeport Way in University Place. The restaurant is adjacent to Goodfellas Barber Shop and next to where Baskin-Robbins used to be located in U.P. The writing on the wall is actually the tile walls of the restaurant that contain reviews and comments from customers. There were so many doodles (hundreds?) drawn on the tiles, I thought that perhaps Dennis Flannigan had stayed there over a long weekend scribbling and decorating. Brilliant idea.

Since this was the first time dining at Good Wok, I ordered a basic pork teriyaki and sweet & sour chicken combination as a sampling introduction. I felt a little rushed and noticed just minutes later a hand written sign offering seven pieces of spicy friend chicken for $6.99. Then I saw a list of noodle dishes. I immediately wished to change my order. Oh, well. I have reason to return. A young lady (daughter?) took the orders at the counter and an older lady (mother?) cooked behind her in the kitchen.

Jim and I sat down in a booth next to the serenity garden. I loved the pebbled base and the small logs of wood accompanying larger rocks. The garden takes up quite a bit of area, but worked out well for the few customers. The restaurant is under new management and has quite a way to go to compete with other Asian restaurant in the area. Most of the seats were patched with duct tape. Hand written posters were taped to the walls, which eventually might have enticing photographs of the food.

Jim ordered the teriyaki pork. Obviously, I was talking more since he finished his lunch off, while I still had lots on my plate. Jim enjoyed the pork and rice.

I was shocked by the old fashioned mediocre-tasting western style sweet & sour look, which is basically a combination of ketchup, sugar, vinegar, water, and cornstarch. The reddish pink must come from artificial food coloring and tomato. I turned up my nose at the little standard pieces of pineapple. I was more than disappointed. The teriyaki was good however. I also enjoyed the tangy salad dressing. I was dismayed that there was nothing to moisten the two helpings of rice. Generally, an Asian restaurant will have soy sauce, chili sauce, plum sauce, rice vinegar or something to accompany the rice. There was nothing to help either the chicken, or the pork, or the rice. I did enjoy the slivers of carrot and onion as well as the two chunks of green pepper, however. I’m guessing the Good Wok has more “to go” orders than dine-in.

From home the next day I was able to remedy most of my perceived sweet & sour chicken problems. I added a couple spoonfuls of mango and lime salsa from Safeway, a handful of black grapes, and some soy and sweet chili sauces. I was sorry I hadn’t ordered more.

