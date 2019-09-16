Fourth Annual Empty Step Tai Chi at the Fair, Sept. 20

You meet some fascinating people when you practice Tai Chi. For instance, Sachi Haydo left her home in Japan as a Bride during the Korean War and traveled with her new husband to Ohio where his family refused to accept her. They turned her away because she was Japanese. At 89 she’s considering returning to Japan for her final years, which at the rate she’s going, won’t be for a long time. That’s good. We need her here.

Sachi Haydo, age 89, (back to camera) joins Empty Step co-founder Steve Allen in doing The Yang Family Form.

The irrepressible Sachi, widowed early, built a career for herself in the United States designing top of the line women’s coats under her own label for Item House and then for Nordstrom and Saks 5th Avenue. She’s still working part time, when she isn’t redesigning clothes for friends. Sachi has done Tai Chi twice a week for six years, alternating with yoga, and swimming “only about a quarter of a mile now” in the evenings.

Tai Chi Day At The Fair is designed by the Empty Step Tai Chi Association to introduce a sampler of what Tai Chi provides, and how it can improve health, while offering easy, no stress recipes. This year will demonstrate what she calls "123 – That's It! Peanut Butter Cookies." These crunchy morsels have only three ingredients and no flour and are easy enough to let toddlers help with the cooking.

The Fourth Annual Tai Chi Day at the Fair will take place from 10:30 to 12:30 on Friday September 20, in the Pavillion/Home Arts Building.

Empty Step members getting ready for a Cooking Demonstration at last year’s Tai Chi Day. Sachi is third from right.

Additional demonstrations will include the return of the popular “The Bachelor Cooks” demonstration. This year bachelor Jim Gutterman presents Instant Pot Ribs. Also a husband who cooks – Vegetarian Chili by Larry Francis. Generous samples and recipe sheets will be available. Special guests Lita Kuaea and Rumina Suafoa of Seven Daughters will demonstrate Samoan Sapa Sui. More about them in the next article.

Many medical professionals now recommend Tai Chi and many practiioners in the Empty Step classes at the YMCA, are, like Sachi, in their 70’s and 80’s so Tai Chi Day provides a good chance to investigate and even take part in Tai Chi. There will be demonstrations of the most popular forms of Tai Chi practiced in our area – including the Yang Family Form, Qi Gong, and Sword Form. (It’s just a wooden sword.). Sunny music will be provided by Cara Francis and John Reed. Dorothy Wilhelm will emcee.

