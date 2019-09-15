Overnight lane closures on I-5 near JBLM this week

LAKEWOOD – Overnight travelers who use Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord may experience minor delays this week.

Weather permitting, contractor crews widening Interstate 5 will reduce northbound and southbound I-5 to a single lane from 41st Division Drive to milepost 120 during overnight hours. Design-build contractor Atkinson Construction is shifting lanes to create a median work zone.

Monday, Sept. 16 to Thursday, Sept. 19

Lane closures on southbound and northbound I-5 each night beginning at 8:30 p.m. with all lanes reopening by 4:30 a.m. each following day. Up to two lanes will close.

Travelers are reminded to watch your speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com.