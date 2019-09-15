Millennial bucks trend, creates Family Friendly entertainment online

Tacoma – Family Friendly Live, a team of content creators, aims to be the family-safe corner of Amazon-owned Twitch.tv. 26-year-old founder, David V. Kimball, explains, “With the proliferation of live streams on Twitch, Family Friendly Live provides accessible, family-friendly options on the platform. Watching online video can be risky. I saw an opportunity to form a team of like-minded individuals with a goal to create entertainment without profanity or other inappropriate content.”

Kimball claims Family Friendly Live helps expand Twitch’s userbase with an untapped audience: families and businesspeople.

“In many households,” he explains, “children and parents alike feel uncomfortable hearing an online broadcaster fill the room with F-bombs. Consequently, many children simply use headphones and watch in isolation. Instead of isolation, Family Friendly Live wants everyone to be involved in the experience – without having to worry about grandma exclaiming ‘oh, my’ at an off-color comment. You can think of it as safe for work also.”

Twitch has its roots in video game live streaming but recently has broadened its scope. Kimball confirms the same wide range of content is available on Family Friendly Live. Simply visit twitch.tv/team/familyfriendly and see who’s streaming in real time.

While the team can’t guarantee a 100% appropriate experience for every audience, they feel confident that the welcoming, engaging environment of Family Friendly Live sets them apart from other streaming communities on Twitch.