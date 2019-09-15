Kilduff to chair House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee

With the elevation of former chair Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) to Speaker of the House, Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place) was elected to serve as chair of the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee.

“The foundation of our democracy is making sure every person has access to justice and is treated equally under our laws,” Kilduff said. “That’s the role of this committee, and it’s a big job. I look forward to working with lawmakers from both parties and every corner of our state on the issues of civil rights and justice.”

The committee is one of the busiest in the House of Representatives, addressing legislation on a wide variety of issues including:

constitutional law and anti-discrimination measures;

commercial law, torts and eminent domain;

probate, guardianships, civil commitment and forensic mental health;

gun violence;

landlord-tenant law, consumer protection and court administration; and

family law issues such as marriage, marriage dissolution, child support and adoption.

Kilduff graduated summa cum laude and with Phi Beta Kappa honors from Boston College before attending the Boston College Law School.

While working as an assistant attorney general, Kilduff led a statewide team to tackle the problem of drunk drivers and as a civil prosecuting attorney also worked to take away weapons, money and vehicles used to commit crimes.

She has lived in University Place for the last 20 years and has been active in the community and organizations such as the PTA, Citizens for University Place Schools and various volunteer legal clinics.

Kilduff was also appointed to serve on the House Appropriations Committee, which writes the state budget, and will no longer serve on the Education or Rules committees.

“It’s been an honor to serve on this committee under the leadership of Speaker-designate Jinkins,” Kilduff said. “I will work tirelessly with colleagues, stakeholders, and the public to move the priorities of our caucus so legislation improving the lives of Washingtonians—whether advancing equality or constitutional rights, reducing gun violence or protecting consumers, families, and the vulnerable—gets to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.”