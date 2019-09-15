I-5 and SR 16 lane and ramp closures this week in Tacoma

TACOMA – Travelers who use the Interstate 5 and State Route 16 interchange in Tacoma will see a series of overnight lane and ramp closures during the last week of summer. The overnight closures are necessary so contractor crews can finish a new lanes that will bring additional capacity to the I-5 and SR 16 interchange.

In Fife, drivers who use 20th Street East will continue to see daytime alternating one-way traffic from Earling Street to the Praxair driveway each day, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews build a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge.

Overnight lane closures:

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from South 38th Street to South 48th Street from 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

The left lane of the southbound I-5 exit 132 to westbound SR 16 will close from 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The right lane of southbound I-5 near South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

One lane of the eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 between Sprague Avenue to M Street will close from 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 to 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

A single left lane on both directions of SR 16 from Union Avenue to Sprague Avenue will close from 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 to 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Three left lanes of southbound I-5 will close from South 38th Street to South 56th Street from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Overnight ramp closures

Monday, Sept. 16 through Thursday Sept. 19

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to South 38th Street will close each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to South 38th Street will close each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Friday, Sept. 20

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

South 38th Street onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Some work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled. Travelers are reminded to please continue to watch your speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at www.TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.