Sprinker Recreation Center gears up for classic cars and trucks Sept. 21

Classic cars and trucks will be making their way back to CARSTAR HI-TECH Collision’s Classic Car & Truck Show for its 17th annual event.

The free family-friendly event for spectators runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Sprinker Recreation Center, located at 14824 C St. S. in Tacoma.

Car and truck enthusiasts will be able to stroll through the aisles of vintage vehicles, meet the owners, vote for their favorite vehicle, visit vendors and enjoy the park. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase $1 raffle tickets for a chance to win one of many enormous prizes. Proceeds will benefit Pierce County Parks and Recreation Youth Programs.

“Year after year, Sprinker’s Classic Car Show offers amazing sights with over 500 classic cars, incredible food from early morning breakfast sandwiches & coffee to fun themed lunch and treats in the afternoon. It’s a lot of fun, especially for those who appreciate vintage vehicles,” said Becca Boyle, recreation supervisor and event director.

Participants wishing to enter vehicles 1987 and older are available in advance at Participant Advanced Entry. Vehicle entry prices are $15 by Sept. 16 $20 at the door.

This year’s event will feature a luau theme. Spectators are encouraged to participate by dressing “Hawaiian style”. Free onsite parking is available; space may be limited.