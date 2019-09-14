Is your business looking to create new opportunities by working with government?

You’re invited to attend a FREE Purchasing Forum to help you learn first-hand how to compete for contracts with local, state, and federal governments. Participate in Q&A sessions with IT, construction, and small business procurement experts. Connect with over 20 government agencies and organizations and with other Pierce County business owners & managers.

The Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum is presented by the Pierce County Economic Development Department and the City of Lakewood Economic Development Department and will take place on October 17, 2019 (8 am-12 pm) at the McGavick Conference Center on the Clover Park Technical College campus.