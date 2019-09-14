Healthy eating served up through Pierce County Conversations

Fermentation, food waste and frugal shopping tips are just a few of the topics for this fall’s Pierce County Conversations from the Pierce County Library System. Feast from a menu of free events, presentations and book clubs as the series explores the Ethics of Eating.

“Beyond a basic necessity, food is a centerpiece to most people’s lives,” said Pierce County Library’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Whether you want to learn about canning, explore where food comes from, or gain a better understanding of food’s impact in our community, you can come together with neighbors during these community conversations.”

Events include:

Cook to Learn

Families can prepare food together, have fun and learn early math skills while they play! For ages 2-5 with an adult. Call the library location for times.

Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 21, Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma, 253-548-3304

Friday, Oct. 25, University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, 253-548-3307

Fermentation

Chop, salt, pack and wait. Learn the basics of fermentation and be inspired to make delicious, healthy, probiotic recipes at home.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 1-2:30 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Saturday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Frugal Grocery Shopping Presented by Beverly Pogue

Learn practical ways to set a food budget, track food expenditures, reduce money spent on food and use the money saved to start paying down debt.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Books for children and families as well as teens and adults are available to help continue the conversation about where food comes from, food waste and more.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors Pierce County Conversations.

Learn more about the Ethics of Eating, access a booklist and find community resources at conversations.pcls.us.