Two-day closure of I-5 56th Street park and ride begins Monday, Sept. 16

TACOMA – Drivers who use an Interstate 5 park and ride in Tacoma will need plan ahead to avoid delays next week during a two-day closure of the park and ride lot for maintenance.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will close the north park and ride lot at South 56th Street and South Alaska Street in Tacoma on Monday, Sept. 16 and Tuesday, Sept. 17 for city of Tacoma crews to do landscaping and maintenance work. The park and ride lot on the south side of South 56th Street will remain open. Drivers can also find additional parking at the Park and Ride lot on the west side of Interstate 5 near the intersection of South 56th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.