Submitted by Mike Darrah, Kiwanis Club of Clover Park.

Only you can help Kiwanis make an impact in Lakewood by volunteering with the construction and installation of new play ground equipment at Kiwanis Park, Bridgeport Way and Steilacoom Blvd.

Volunteers are needed on September 28 to make this Kiwanis dream a reality. The Kiwanis Club of Clover Park raised funds and has purchased over $60,000 in new playground equipment and we will be erecting the structures on Saturday the 28th of September. We can’t achieve this on our own and need you to volunteer, helping us to make a safe, happy environment for the children of Lakewood.

Kids need Kiwanis.

Our goal is to help make lives of the children in Lakewood better and, following installation of the structures, we will donate to The City of Lakewood the playground equipment that you helped erect. Be a part of this legacy. Be able to brag to your neighbors that you helped build the new playground at Kiwanis Park.

Please call Bart Dalton at his Edward Jones office, 253-581-3863 or Rachel Adler, West Pierce Fire Fighters, 253-983-4564 and volunteer today. Feel good about volunteering and giving back to your community.

Bring your family (13 years and older, please) . Stay for a free lunch. Help Kiwanis make a mark on Lakewood.

IT’S ALL ABOUT THE KIDS!