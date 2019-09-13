Jon Rossman, President, Chuckals Office Products wins Professional of the Year Award

The purpose of the Professional of the Year award is to find the finest, already established, talent in the industry who is influencing the future of the independent dealer channel (IDC).

Last year’s Young Executive of the Year Myers Jordan of Herald Office Solutions presented the trophy to Chuckals President Jon Rossman. Jordan praised Jon for seeing opportunity in the industry when many outsiders did not, and for being an incredible success story and mentor.

Jon Rossman.

Jon first arrived in the business supplies sector in 2010 as VP of Chuckals, a local OP company based in Tacoma, Washington. Over the past decade, he has completely immersed himself in the industry, and in 2017 proved to be a strong successor to Chuckals co-founder Al Lynden when he took over the business as owner and President.

Talking to OPI, Jon said: “It is truly a shock and incredible honour to be recognised for the 2019 NAOPA Professional of the Year award. The industry and its people are remarkable and have taught me so much. I am lucky to say that I have found work that I can truly be passionate about, and everyone has been incredibly willing to share and help with any problems or successes they have encountered. I owe this accolade to those who have allowed me to learn and grow from each one of their experiences.

“As an industry, we have the chance to make a difference in our communities and to build our businesses. I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue that mission alongside some of my best friends.”

Congratulations to Chuckals’ Jon Rossman for your contributions to the OP sector, as well as your own community.